By Trend

Сhecking of documents of citizens visiting large shopping centers (including malls), hotels and catering facilities is legal, Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry told Trend.

Citizens who received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine can use the services of large shopping centers (malls), hotels and catering facilities in Azerbaijan from September 1.

The presence of COVID passports among the citizens is checked at the facilities' entrance by civilians who demand from citizens not only the COVID passport, but also an identity card.

Identity card is required to verify the information on the COVID passport. If a citizen doesn’t have these documents, then he/she must disclose his name, surname and patronymic, after which a check is carried out through a mobile application whether the citizen has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

---

