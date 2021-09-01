By Trend

A longer stay of people in closed premises due to cooling of the air and the approaching flu season may affect the epidemiological situation, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci told Trend on Sept.1.

According to Harmanci, the next flu season is rapidly approaching.

“Countries must monitor the flu situation and it’s very important to establish and strengthened a system for daily epidemic control, which will cover both viruses. Unlike last year, this year we have vaccines to prevent heavy diseases and lethal cases from COVID-19,” she said.

“Along with vaccination, we mustn’t forget to continue wearing masks, keep hands clean, ventilate enclosed premises and maintain physical distance. By doing so, we’ll able to prevent the infection, protect ourselves and our close relatives," added the representative.

