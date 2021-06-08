By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 102 new COVID-19 cases, 273 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died, Trend reports on June 8 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 334,849 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 327,387 of them have recovered, and 4,947 people have died. Currently, 2,515 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,665 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,581,073 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 39,640 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 8.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 34,555 citizens, and the second one to 5,085 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,586,410 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,646,054 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 940,356 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

