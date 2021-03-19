By Trend

Many questions are being asked in Azerbaijan today about whether the quarantine regime will be tightened, Assistant to the country's President - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on March 19.

“This depends on each of us,” Movsumov said. “The tightening of quarantine regime depends on an increase in the number of infections. If the number of infections does not increase, then there will be no tightening. Therefore, the rules must be followed thoroughly."

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz