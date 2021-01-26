By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 326 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 26.

Some 551 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 229,358 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 221,116 patients have recovered, 3,100 people have died. Currently, 5,142 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,807 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,372,616 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

