Azerbaijan has started vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19, using vaccine developed by China's Sinovac.

The vaccination process kicked off on January 18, with the vaccination of medical workers.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved "Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2002".

According to the strategy, initially, those who are socially and medically vulnerable to the infection risk, including health care workers, law enforcement officials, military personnel, detainees, arrested persons and prisoners, people over 65 years and people with chronic disease will be vaccinated.

Currently, doctors of the Baku Health Center are being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev and Head of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Besides, Deputy Health Minister Elsevar Aghayev and Head of the Department of Prevention and Control of Diseases of TABIB Yagut Garayeva have also undergone the vaccination.

In the meantime, Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev noted that Sinovac is considered to be the best vaccine for Azerbaijan.

"This vaccine passed clinical tests in several countries, and there have been no health complications. It is also quite effective. In addition, it is important to note that some people can get sick with coronavirus after the vaccine, but the disease passes in a mild form. The choice was made with all this in mind.”

It should be noted that Azerbaijan ordered 4 million doses of this vaccine of which 2 million doses have already been delivered.

Furthermore, it was noted that Azerbaijan will issue passports to people who have been vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The vaccination in Azerbaijan is voluntary and carried out at the expense of the state. In addition, the vaccination itself will be done in two stages. After the first vaccination, citizens will be warned through an electronic system about the need to repeat the procedure.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25, and has taken a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country increased the number of laborites by eight times and built 10 new modern hospitals, including modular ones. In addition, the government invited doctors from five countries – Italy, China, Cuba, Russia and Turkey. In order to combat the pandemic and to provide financial support to citizens affected by the economic consequences of COVID-19 around $2.5 billion was allocated from the state budget. Financial support measures have covered about 5 million citizens of Azerbaijan, which is half of the country’s population.

As of January 17, Azerbaijan, the nation of 10 million, has registered 227,273 COVID-19 cases and 3,009 coronavirus-related deaths. Some 215,268 patients have recovered.

