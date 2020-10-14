By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 102 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 14.

Some 369 patients have been infected and 4 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 42,750 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 39,570 patients have recovered, 616 people have died. Currently, 2,564 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,734 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,193,870 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

