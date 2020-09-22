By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 113 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 22.

Some 98 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 39,378 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 36,949 patients have recovered, 578 people have died. Currently, 1,851 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,672 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,064,475 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz