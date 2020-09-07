By Ayya Lmahamad

The European Union and World Health Organization have sent over 129 oxygen concentrators and 60 pulse oximeters to the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan for the treatment of severely ill coronavirus infected patients, the ministry has reported.

The medical supplies were delivered to the country by the WHO Regional Office for Europe with financial support from the European Union under the Solidarity Initiative for Health project.

WHO representative in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci noted that these supplies are important to prevent serious diseases and deaths of people in need of oxygen therapy, hoping that this can change the epidemiological situation in the country.

In turn, Head of Mission Kestutis Jankauskas emphasized that team Europe’s Solidarity Initiative with the EU continues to support Azerbaijan’s healthcare system first with personal protective equipment and now with the necessary medical equipment.

It should be noted that in the first phase of the project, personal protective equipment was distributed to 86 medical institutions in Azerbaijan to support effective and safe response of medical workers to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the EU and WHO organized 8 interactive and 7 online training sessions for healthcare workers.

The donation of this important equipment is part of the European Union response to the coronavirus pandemic. On March 27, the European Union announced allocation of €30 million assistance package to prevent, detect and combat the coronavirus pandemic in six countries of Eastern Europe and Caucasus, including Azerbaijan. The funds will be used primarily to meet emergency needs, such as acquiring the necessary equipment and training medical personnel.

Oxygen concentrators are non-invasive means of supplying oxygen to hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Providing oxygen in this way is the first important step in the treatment of seriously ill patients with COVID-19 with low oxygen levels in the blood and should be the main priority of treatment. Pulse oximeters are used to measure oxygen levels in the blood of patients.

