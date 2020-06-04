By Trend

It has been recommended that the employees of Azerbaijan's news agencies, including journalists, work from home during the weekend, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 4.

“TV organizations must attract fewer employees on weekends,” the chairman added. “Interviews with the people who must have been invited to the TV shows must be held online.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz