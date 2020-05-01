By Trend

A woman aged 92 has recovered from coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 30 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The oldest patient infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan – 92-year-old Aghabeyim Akhundova fully recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

The resident of Boladi village of Lankaran district had the coronavirus symptoms, namely, severe cough, in early April. Akhundova went to the doctor and her results of coronavirus tests were positive.

Then Akhundova was placed in one of the special treatment hospitals where patients with coronavirus were treated. Thanks to the efforts of doctors, the 92-year-old woman recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

Akhundova expressed gratitude to the doctors.

"I periodically coughed and could not understand what happened to me,” Akhundova said. “The doctors paid special attention to me. I express my gratitude to them, they took care of me. Presently, I have no health problems. I eat and sleep well.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz