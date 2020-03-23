By Trend

Seven more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on March 23.

Currently, 61 people with active phase of coronavirus are in special hospitals under the supervision of doctors in the country. The condition of three of them is assessed as moderate, the rest feel normal, their health condition is stable. The necessary measures are underway for the medical treatment of the patients.

The cases of coronavirus in Azerbaijan are detected among people who arrived from abroad and as a result of infection of each other within the country.

Everyone must thoroughly observe the rules of hygiene, strictly adhere to the requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said the headquarters.

Citizens must adhere to self-isolation measures. People must not leave houses unless absolutely necessary. It is also imperative to contact less with other people and not to visit crowded places.

---

