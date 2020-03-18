By Trend

Not too many people have been infected with coronavirus COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 18 referring to the statement made during the discussions in the Institute of Biophysics of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) dedicated to the situation related to coronavirus and the ways to protect against it.

“It is possible to assume that this virus will be eradicated in Azerbaijan relatively quickly as a result of the radical measures taken by the country,” the statement said.

Coronaviruses are part of the group of viruses that cause diseases in the upper respiratory tract. These viruses are common among animals on a global scale. Only in rare cases, the virus, being modified, may be transmitted to a person. One of these rare cases was the infection of people with COVID-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

A comparison was also made between COVID-19 and influenza virus. Both viruses cause respiratory tract diseases, however, there are cardinal differences in speed and ways of dissemination.

COVID-19 spreads faster than flu by three times. That’s why the number of infected people rises sharply. Some countries cannot cure numerous patients at all.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz