By Trend

So far, coronavirus has not been revealed among Azerbaijani citizens placed in the first Clinical Medical Center in Baku, Trend reports on March 17 referring to the Center.

“Presently, there are nine people in stationary quarantine,” the Center said. "So far, 46 Azerbaijani citizens have been placed in the Center. The coronavirus has not been revealed among 37 of those citizens, and they have been discharged. Nine people are in quarantine."

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.



Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz