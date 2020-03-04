By Trend

The infection with coronavirus was not observed in any educational institutions in Azerbaijan, Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said.

“The suspension of the educational process was a timely decision,” added Garayeva, who is also the head of department of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), Trend reports on March 3 referring to TABIB.

“This does not mean that we assess the risks associated with coronavirus in the country as high,” head of the department added. “We are obliged to preliminary warn about the possible cases of infection. Amid these conditions, suspension of the educational process in educational institutions is a timely and correct measure.”

According to the world statistics, none of the children under 10 who were infected with coronavirus in other countries died, head of the department said

"Although there are infected children, the disease was not complicated,” she added.

Garayeva also stressed that three people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

“They are under medical supervision,” head of the department said. “There are no complications, and their condition is stable.”

