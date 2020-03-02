By Trend

All necessary and urgent measures have been taken in Azerbaijan to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Hospitals have been allocated and quarantine zones have been established to detect the coronavirus cases. Moreover, special mobile laboratories have been set up along the border with the Islamic Republic of Iran to prevent and detect the virus, said the Operational Headquarters.

There was made a decision on Feb.29, at 16:00 to temporarily close the border with Iran in a limited mode to ensure the health and safety of the population.

Moreover, all necessary measures are taken for medical check-up of those who come to Azerbaijan from the countries suffering from coronavirus.

Specialized hospitals and laboratories are provided with appropriate equipment and medicines for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. For this purpose, professional doctors have been sent to all hospitals in the regions.

“Together with the World Health Organization (WHO), all necessary measures are being taken to treat the infected and to identify the circle of people with whom they were in contact. Intensive work is underway to prevent the spread of coronavirus and increase the effectiveness of relevant preventive measures.”

In addition, as a result of negotiations with China, Germany and other countries, relevant agreements were reached on bringing the necessary equipment, medicines and specialists to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has taken all necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the sanitary and epidemiological situation is under strict control, the Operational Headquarters said.

