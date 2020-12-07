By Trend

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh is just coming out of a hot phase. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports.

Lavrov delivered the speech opening negotiations with Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan.

“We’re just coming out of the hot phase of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. I would like to note the importance, which today everyone is forced to recognize, of the joint statement signed by the prime minister of Armenia, the president of Azerbaijan, and the president of Russia on November 9, which stopped the war and ensured an agreement allowing both refugees and internally displaced persons to return to their hearths,” said the Russian FM.

“The Russian leadership has decided to make an additional contribution to the budget of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which has been working in Nagorno-Karabakh for many years,” Lavrov noted.

“We strongly support the activities of international organizations that are ready to invest their resources, experience, and potential in the restoration of peaceful life [in Nagorno-Karabakh],” the minister said.

