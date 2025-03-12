XII Baku Global Forum to host around 400 participants, offering platform for global discussions

12 March 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The XII Baku Global Forum, set to take place in Baku, is expected to bring together around 400 participants, providing them with an opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a press conference of the forum’s board, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia (1999-2007) and co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, emphasized the significance of such discussions in addressing global challenges.

She highlighted the devastating consequences of conflicts between countries, including the destruction of civilian infrastructure and loss of human lives. “I believe that all these issues will be discussed at the forum and solutions will be sought. We saw how the discussions held at COP29, which attracted the attention of the world last fall, can have a positive impact on solving problems. Thus, the forum will be a platform where participants from different parts of the world can hold very broad discussions,” she stated.

The Baku Global Forum has established itself as a key venue for dialogue on pressing international issues, fostering cooperation and understanding among global leaders and experts.

This year's forum will be especially important, as the world is facing large-scale changes. Azernews reports that Ismail Serageldin, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, made this statement during a press conference of the Baku Global Forum Board of Directors.

He noted that the forum will be attended by about 400 participants, including at least 50 current and former presidents, prime ministers, as well as heads of UN structures, scientists, and experts. “The XII Baku Global Forum will be an important event that will bring together leading world leaders, representatives of international organizations, and scientists for open, substantive discussions,” he said.

Serageldin also underscored the importance of open, sincere, experience-oriented, and analytical discussions, reinforcing the forum’s role as a key venue for dialogue on pressing international issues, fostering cooperation and understanding among global leaders and experts.