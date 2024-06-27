Azerbaijan to host World Environment Day

27 June 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

World Environment Day will be held in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) and the Executive Director of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), Inger Anderson, talked about this on June 27 when he was at the reception of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

On June 5, 2026, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the World Environment Day will be held in Azerbaijan under the auspices of UNEP, and this is one of the most important environmental events on a global scale.

