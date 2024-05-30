Children's festival to be organized in park of Heydar Aliyev Centre

30 May 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Children's festival will be held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center on the International Day of Children's Protection - June 1.

At the festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Heydar Aliyev Centre, and the Ministry of Science and Education, children of different age groups will be able to choose entertainment according to their interests and spend their free time effectively and demonstrate their talents.

During the festival, the park of the Centre will be divided into zones according to themes and types of entertainment. Here, children, who are the main heroes of the day, will be presented with interesting and different entertainment and educational programs.

Children of our heroes who died for the Motherland, residents of orphanages in Baku, and children with Down syndrome will also participate in the children's festival.

A stage will be set up in the specially reserved area for children and a concert program performed by young talents will be presented. "Pearls of Azeri" dance group, "Chickens" Song and Dance Ensemble of the Children and Youth Development Center, children of the Social Services Agency, "Sema" Dance Ensemble, "Tabassum" Children's Musical Theater, "Zirva" Dance Ensemble, Children and Youth No. 3 will be on stage. Members of the Development Center and Children's Art School No. 3 will perform.

In the ecological zone created by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and "EkoSfera" Social Ecological Center (SEM), "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" and the COP29 event to be held in our country, an educational program for children and in the format of a "pre-COP29" conference on climate change, environmental A round table, quiz and interactive games will be organized on the topics of monitoring. Ecological master classes called "Second life to waste", start-ups on "Green energy", as well as the role of drones and robots in environmental protection will be demonstrated.

In order to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle among young people, attention was paid to the creation of zones for various types of sports in the park of the Center. Table tennis training and competitions among children will be held by the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation on those courts, children will be given the opportunity to participate in chess competitions, and football master classes, and demonstrate their skills and abilities.

Every child wants to play their favorite character. In this regard, little visitors will be able to decorate their faces with characters from various pictures and cartoons through "Face art".

And the animators will organize the children's journey to the world of fairy tales, meeting their favorite characters and having fun with them by reenacting the heroes of the cartoons.

Children will also paint on the asphalt in the area that will be reserved for street art. The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation will hold training sessions for children on traffic rules, and a rally with small cars will be organized in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Baku Book Center and Children's Library named after F. Kocherli will hold a meeting with authors of children's literature and a reading hour for children.

Another interesting moment will await children at the archaeological site. Here, the children will conduct a conditional search, discover various models of archeological findings from under the sand, and study them.

A trip to the world of animals, familiarization of children with models of wild animals of the safari, and education with interactive games will be possible in the "Safari tour" zone.

At the festival, the "Playstation zone" that young people are interested in will also be active.

Their health was not forgotten on International Children's Day. Liv Bona Dea Hospital, which will operate in the park, will conduct free eye examinations for children.

Thus, the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center will be given to children as a place of entertainment and creativity during the day, giving them unforgettable moments.

