Azerbaijan, International Dialogue Centre discuss prospects for cooperation [PHOTOS]

19 April 2024 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Holy See and Portugal, Ilgar Mukhtarov, has met with Zuhair Alharthi, the Secretary General of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), based in Lisbon, Azernews reports.

The sides exchanged views on the opportunities for cooperation to strengthen interreligious and intercultural dialogue, promote understanding and mutual coexistence, and defend the values of dialogue and tolerance in societies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz