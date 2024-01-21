Meeting of Azerbaijani compatriots is held in Vienna [PHOTOS]

21 January 2024 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting of our compatriots living in Austria was held at the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Vienna under the organization of the initiative group named WE - Continue on the path to victory created in connection with the extraordinary presidential elections on February 7.

Azernews reports that at the event, which began with the singing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, the dear memory of the martyrs of January 20 and those who died for the independence and territorial integrity of our country was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Bakhtiyar Siracov, a former employee of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist, representative of the initiative group We - Continue on the path to Victory opened the event with an opening speech, saying that this year, for the first time since independence, polling stations will operate in the territories freed from occupation and invited citizens of Azerbaijan who have the right to vote to actively participate in the presidential elections. He noted that our country is currently experiencing one of the most important periods in its history, our state has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty with the unwavering will of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the determination of the people of Azerbaijan. That is why our people and compatriots living outside the country are proud of their state.

Rovshan Sadigbeyli, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Austria, expressed that the people of Azerbaijan have fully established their state independence and sovereignty today and are confidently moving towards a successful future.

Elshad Aliyev, the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs, said in his speech that the meetings with the Azerbaijani diaspora in foreign countries are of a regular nature, and he was pleased to participate in this meeting with his colleagues during his visit to Vienna as part of the international conference. It was brought to attention that the state of Azerbaijan always pays attention and care to our compatriots living abroad and tries to solve their problems. At the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis held in Shusha, the programmatic speech and recommendations of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev opened a new stage in the construction of diaspora, currently 27 Azerbaijani Houses have been established by the Committee in 16 countries of the world, and Azerbaijani language weekend schools have been opened, and the number of these schools, together with the courses at diaspora organizations, is close to a hundred. highlighted.

Then the members of the initiative group WE - Continue on the path to Victory, the head of music of the Culture Meeting Point organization, Doctor of Philosophy in Arts, musicologist Farah Tahirova, fourth-year student of Austria's Anton Bruckner Conservatory, laureate of international competitions Ayan Mammadli, head of the Society of Austrian Azerbaijanis Farid Azizov and chairman of the Austria-Azerbaijan Association of Culture and Businessmen (AZER-DER) Yardim Gunesh, as well as the well-known pianist, composer and conductor Abuzar Manafzade, who lives in Vienna, spoke and said that our compatriots living abroad are carefully following the processes taking place in Azerbaijan. Emphasizing that political stability reigns in the country, our economy is developing stably, and our country occupies a worthy place among the world states, the diaspora activists said that we owe all this to the dedication shown by the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev:

"The independent policy he pursued, the determination he constantly demonstrated, and the tough stance he took against the unjust pressures against our state earned our President the trust, love, and confidence of Azerbaijanis all over the world."

The members of the initiative group invited our compatriots to actively participate in the upcoming extraordinary presidential elections, to express that they are with our state, that they are not indifferent to its future, and to show their constant support.

In the artistic part of the event, a program of classical works performed by musicians Abuzar Manafzadeh (piano) and Ruhulla Aziz (kamancha) who live in Austria was presented.

