Dubai hosts live solo exhibition by Azerbaijan’s 1st AI artist "Shusha"

26 April 2025 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

A live solo exhibition featuring “Shusha,” Azerbaijan’s first artificial intelligence artist, was held in Dubai through the joint efforts of the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Dubai, the “Mezo” Digital Art Group, and the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA).

Azernews reports, the exhibition’s opening ceremony was attended by the Consuls General of Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan in Dubai, along with diplomats, members of the Azerbaijani community, and representatives of the local public.

In their opening remarks, Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Dubai, Javidan Huseynov, and Türkiye’s Consul General, Onur Şaylan, praised the initiative and emphasized the importance of holding similar events in the future to further promote Azerbaijani culture and art on the global stage.

Nabat Garakhanova, Chair of the Board of the “Mezo” Digital Art Group, spoke about the innovative use of artificial intelligence in presenting cultural and artistic heritage through modern digital formats. She highlighted the role of technology in bringing national heritage to a global audience. Garakhanova noted that the AI artist, named "Shusha," creates digital artworks inspired by Azerbaijan’s rich cultural legacy. The name pays tribute to the historic city of Shusha in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region—widely regarded as the cultural capital of the country and birthplace of many prominent Azerbaijani figures.

The AI-generated pieces include digital carpets and various other art forms inspired by Shusha. The project aims to merge traditional cultural motifs with modern digital art techniques, showcasing a fusion of heritage and innovation. Garakhanova emphasized that efforts to promote such technological advancements in the field of culture and art will continue on an international level.

The event concluded with a live demonstration of the AI system creating digital artworks, which drew strong interest from attendees.