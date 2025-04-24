Lecture on Mirza Kadim Irevani's legacy delivered in Kyrgyzstan [PHOTOS]

24 April 2025 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, PhD in art history, associate professor, Honored Cultural Worker, Shirin Malikova has delivered a lecture on the topic "Mirza Kadim Irevani: at the intersection of Eastern and European art styles" at Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts, Azernews reports.

At the lecture, which took place within the framework of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Bishkek, Shirin Malikova spoke about the life and work of Mirza Kadim Irevani (1825-1875), who played an exceptional role in the development of our national fine art in the 19th century.

She noted that in his work, which covers many directions, the artist harmoniously combined the rich traditions of classical oriental miniature and folk art with the achievements of European realistic painting, forming an original style. Decorated with elegant colorful patterns and ornamental shebeke, possessing a deep artistic and aesthetic impact of the boards, monumental portraits and compositions of M.K. Irevani today retain their high value as perfect examples of art.

Students and cultural workers of Kyrgyzstan attended the lecture. In conclusion, detailed answers were given to questions on the topic.

Note that the Days of Azerbaijan Culture will last until April 25. The event features numerous exhibitions, gala concerts, theatrical performances, literary evenings and master classes in leading institutions of Bishkek.

The exhibition "National Heritage Living in the Pearls of Azerbaijani Art" at Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts where works of fine and applied art are presented, including works dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the founder of Azerbaijani easel painting, the outstanding artist Mirza Kadim Irevani, draws special attention of art lovers.