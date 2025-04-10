Azerbaijan's National Commission activities highlighted to UNESCO

10 April 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A traditional gathering of national commissions has taken place during the 221st session of the UNESCO Executive Board, focusing on the collaborative efforts between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, Azernews reports.

Gunel Zulfugarova, representing Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO, addressed the assembly, providing comprehensive insights into the actions undertaken and those planned for 2024-2025 as part of this partnership, alongside various National Commission projects.

She highlighted the international scientific and practical conference on "Protection of Ancient Human Settlements: Threats and Modern Approaches," organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The conference featured high-level representation from UNESCO and brought together experts, researchers, and representatives from non-governmental organizations across multiple countries.

Gunel Zulfugarova also touched upon the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan hosted, noting the participation of UNESCO representatives in this significant event.

As a UNESCO member, Azerbaijan has been actively engaged in promoting cultural diversity and heritage preservation.

The country has been constantly participating in UNESCO programs since 1992.

Through its efforts, Azerbaijan plays a significant role in UNESCO's mission to build peace, foster sustainable development, and foster intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication, and information.

In 2003, the parties signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.