Stunning graphic works on display at Khatai Arts Center [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

Khatai Arts Center has hosted a presentation of the book-catalog "Graphics" alongside the unveiling of the exhibition "Qara rəngin zəhmi" (Fear of Black), spotlighting the remarkable works of Bayram Gasimkhanli, Azernews reports.

A distinguished member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Gasimkhanli is not only a senior lecturer at the Azerbaijan State University of Architecture and Construction (ASUAC) but also a celebrated graphic artist and caricaturist.

The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Asad Guliyev, a noted art critic and leading specialist from the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, who served as the author of the compelling written text "Qara rəngin zəhmi."

Director of the Khatai Arts Center Zahid Avazov joined esteemed members of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and educators from ASUAC, such as graphic designer Mais Aliyev, Ogtay Murtuzayev, Honored Teacher Yashar Samadov, and associate professor Dilara Vakhabova, each sharing their insightful perspectives on Gasimkhanli's artistic mastery.

Born in 1946 in Baku, Bayram Gasimkhanli is a proud alumnus of the Azerbaijan State Art School named after Azim Azimzade and the Tbilisi State Art Academy.

Since becoming a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union in 1978, he has dedicated his career to the arts, taking on the role of teacher-artist from 1982 and spearheading the Baku Ex Libris Club in 1984.

In 2006, Bayram Gasimkhanli joined the Azerbaijan FECO (International Federation of Cartoonists' Organizations) Group and the Azerbaijan Cartoonists' Association.

His passion for caricature ignited during his student years, finding its early expression in the pages of the Kirpi magazine in the 1970s, where he poignantly addressed issues such as the poor conditions of the roads in his native village of Balakhani. In recent years, his focus has primarily shifted to graphic art.

Gasimkhanli shared a profound reflection on the essence of caricature, asserting, "Art often grapples with the challenge of conveying myriad emotions and concepts onto canvas. While realism has its place, caricature possesses the unique ability to shine a light on serious issues, provoke thought, and even elicit laughter. Crafting a caricature is not as straightforward as it may appear; it demands an intricate blend of idea, design, and technique. It is essential for the message to resonate universally, allowing anyone, regardless of their background, to grasp its meaning. In today’s world, caricatures often appear without titles or commentary, inviting viewers to interpret them independently. An artist's wit and sarcasm are crucial; these elements breathe life into their work, rendering it truly captivating. Inspiration for themes can be found everywhere -the key lies in cultivating the ability to recognize what moves us. My own work often reflects the issues that spark my concern or elicit my empathy at any given moment."

The event culminated in an autograph session, where attendees excitedly connected with the multifaceted artist and his compelling publication.