Baku to host Qatar Culture Days

8 April 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Qatar Culture Days will take place in Baku from April 10 to 13, according to Azernews reports.

The event will kick off on April 10 at 15:00 with an exhibition at Primorsky Boulevard, followed by the grand opening ceremony at 18:00.

Diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar were established on September 14, 1994.

Subsequently, both nations opened their embassies in 2007.

A significant milestone was reached in 2016 with the establishment of a Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Intergovernmental Commission, which held its inaugural meeting in Azerbaijan on January 31, 2017.

The second meeting of this commission occurred in Doha on February 20, 2019.

An "Agreement on cooperation in the field of culture and art between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Qatar" was signed in Doha on November 30, 2004.

The first edition of Qatar Culture Days in Azerbaijan occurred from June 6 to 11, 2009, featuring a Qatari delegation of 58 members, including artists and cultural figures led by

Mubarak bin Nasser Al-Khalifa, the Secretary-General of Qatar's National Council for Culture, Arts and Heritage.

In return, the inaugural Culture Days of Azerbaijan were celebrated in Qatar from June 1 to 4, 2010, with a delegation of approximately 150 Azerbaijani representatives.

During this event, the audience enjoyed performances by Azerbaijan's Group of Musical Instruments, the State Dancing Group, and an opera performance of "Leyli and Majnun" by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater artists.