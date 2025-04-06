Shamakhi unveils Azerbaijan’s first monumental work of national dance [PHOTOS]
The historic city of Shamakhi is embracing a modern artistic revival with the installation of contemporary public art across its parks and squares, under the “Public Art” project, Azernews reports.
One of the key highlights is the unveiling of the first monumental work dedicated to national dance in Azerbaijan, currently being installed in Shamakhi’s central square. This symbolic piece celebrates the country’s rich cultural heritage through a modern lens.
By the end of April, several other artworks will be introduced as part of the initiative, enhancing Shamakhi’s aesthetic and cultural landscape.
As the new season approaches, Shamakhi is preparing to greet visitors with a refreshed look. Among the most anticipated attractions will be the “Nasimi Gardens” and a giant statue of Imadaddin Nasimi, one of Azerbaijan’s most celebrated poets, poised to become a new landmark of the city.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!