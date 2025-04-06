Baku Congress Center suspends events due to technical malfunction in main hall

6 April 2025 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Congress Center has announced a temporary suspension of all scheduled events due to a technical malfunction in the innovative moving floor system of its “Auditorium” hall following a concert on April 5, Azernews reports.

According to an official statement, the issue requires the involvement of foreign specialists certified by the system’s manufacturer to carry out repairs, calibration, and safety checks. The high-tech structure of the moving floor system cannot be serviced without their expertise.

For safety reasons, the Center emphasized that no events can be held in the “Auditorium” hall until repairs are completed. The suspension affects all events that involve use of the system.

The Center has begun the process of bringing in specialists and ordering necessary spare parts. While no specific timeline has been provided, efforts are underway to restore the system as quickly as possible.

Ticket holders for upcoming events are advised to contact iticket.az for assistance with cancellations and refunds. The Center apologized for the inconvenience and assured the public that events will resume at full capacity once the technical issue is resolved.