Shaki State Drama Theater stages play about daughter of last Garabagh Khan [PHOTOS]

4 April 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Shaki State Drama Theater has hosted a performance of the play "Khurshidbanu Natavan," presented by the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater.

This production is based on the work of the prominent playwright and writer Ilyas Afandiyev (1914-1996).

The performance was part of a tour organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, aimed at enhancing cultural life in the regions of the country, improving leisure opportunities for residents—especially the youth—and fostering exchanges with local creative teams.

"Khurshidbanu Natavan" tells the story of the life and works, love, and devotion to the homeland of the renowned poetess and public figure Khurshidbanu Natavan, who was the daughter of the last Khan of Garabagh, Mehdigulu Khan Javanshir.

The director was the People's Artist Azar Pasha Neymatov (1947-2023), with the set design by the Honored Culture Worker Ilham Elkhanoğlu and music composed by People's Artist Siyavush Kerimi.

The cast featured prominent artists such as Rafiq Azizov, Malayka Asadova, Kyazim Abdullayev, and Haji Ismayilov, along with distinguished artists Anar Heybatov, Elshan Jabrailov, Elnar Garayev, Mirza Aghabayli, Elvida Jafarov, Aishad Mammadov, Elshan Rustamov, and actors Elchin Afandi, Javidan Novruz, Vusal Mustafayev, Ramin Shikhaliyev, Lala Suleymanova, Mahsati Tahirzade, Rustam Rustamov, Tural Ibrahimov, Firuza Babayeva, Nazrin Abdullayeva, Elsever Ragimov, and Elchin Nuraliyev.

The play was met with applause from the theatergoers of Sheki.

Khurshidbanu Natavan was born on August 6, 1832, in the town of Shusha. Being the only child in the family and descending from Panah Ali Khan, she was the only heir of the Garabagh khan, known to the general public as the "daughter of the khan".

She grew popular through her relationship-themed ghazals and rubayat. Kindness, friendship, humanism and love were the main themes of Natavan's ghazals.

Her romantic poems express the feelings and sufferings of a woman who was not happy in her family life and who lost her son. She adopted the pen name ‘Natavan’, a Persian term meaning ‘powerless’, after her son’s tragic death in 1885.

Some of her known poems are ‘To My Son, Abbas’, ‘Lilac’, ‘Beloved, how could you break the oath to me you swore?’, and ‘Time has plunged me into an ocean of pain and woe…Some of her poems are still used in folk songs.

In addition to poetry, Natavan was also engaged in painting. She was exceptionally good at pencil sketching and attractive embroidery as well. Her landscape sketches were the first-of-a-kind in European style in Azerbaijani art, which perfectly combined the concepts of the Western and Oriental art forms. Her embroidery works were regarded as masterpieces.

After her father's death, she was closely engaged in philanthropy, promoting the social and cultural development of Garabagh.

Even though she took over the Garabagh Empire at a young age of 13, Natavan successfully established her literary career and managed responsibilities of developing her city, Shusha.

She did a lot for the welfare of people, including building water works, opening schools and building hospitals.

Prominent for her charity and social activity, Natavan was first to provide her home city Shusha with drinking water.

Among her famous deeds was a water main that was first laid down in Shusha in 1883, thus solving the water problem of the townsfolk.

Moreover, she also did a lot for the development and popularization of the famous breed of Garabagh horses. Garabagh horses from Natavan's stud were known as the best in Azerbaijan. In an international show in Paris in 1867 a Garabagh horse named Khan from Natavan's stud received a silver medal.

The daughter of the khan was also active in sponsoring one of the first literary societies. She established the first literary society in Shusha and went on to sponsor several more across the country. Majlis-I Uns (Society of Friends) became a renowned poetic group in Garabagh.

In 1858 the poetess met in Baku with the French writer Alexander Dumas, and presented her manual works.

The French novelist is said to have been charmed by her oriental beauty, literary and artistic talent. As an honored guest at Natavan's family home, he was given a chess set after playing chess with his host.

The Alexandre Dumas Museum in Paris houses a hand-crafted pouch given by Natavan to French writer, when she defeated him in a chess game upon his halt in Shusha during his trip through Caucasus.

Natavan died in 1897 in Shusha. As a sign of respect, people carried her coffin on their shoulders all the way from Shusha to Agdam, some 30 km north-east, where she was buried in a family vault.