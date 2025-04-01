Applications to be accepted under "Special Scholarship Program for Cultural and Creative Industries"

1 April 2025 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry will begin accepting applications for financing education abroad at bachelor's and master's levels within the framework of the "Special Scholarship Program for Culture and Creative Industries" from April 2, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the program, the following areas of specialization have been identified: audiovisual music, cinema (including animation), videography and photography), fashion art, design, curatorship, architecture, event organization, cultural and creative management, organization of work with publishers, game industry, theater, comedy and performance, creative technologies.

Information on the rules and conditions for applying for the scholarship program can be obtained from the website www.mystart.az, other official information resources and social network accounts of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.