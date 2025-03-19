Twelve countries join together to celebrate Novruz at UNESCO headquarters [PHOTOS]

19 March 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Novruz, a significant cultural celebration recognized by UNESCO as part of the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, involves multiple countries, including Azerbaijan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The festivities took place at UNESCO's headquarters and were organized collaboratively by the Permanent Missions of several countries.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Sadyk Sher-Niyaz stressed Novruz's spiritual significance, emphasizing its values of peace, solidarity, and cultural identity passed down through generations. UNESCO's Deputy Director-General, Xing Qu, and Director-General Audrey Azoulay also emphasized the holiday's importance in uniting different peoples and symbolizing hope.

The event featured cultural performances, including traditional music and dance, a video showcasing Novruz customs from each country, and a banquet with traditional dishes.

Novruz marks the arrival of the vernal equinox and holds significant cultural importance in Azerbaijan and other regions.

In the lead-up to this festive occasion, Azerbaijani people honor the last four Tuesdays of winter, each associated with one of the four essential elements: Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth.

Recognizing its cultural significance, UNESCO inscribed Novruz on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.

In 2010, the United Nations General Assembly designated March 21 as International Novruz Day, reinforcing the importance of this ancient celebration.