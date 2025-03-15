Mystery of Rose exhibition by sculptor Andrey Ostashov opens at Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS]

15 March 2025 00:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Mystery of the Rose, an exhibition by Belarusian sculptor Andrey Ostashov, opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center on March 14. The event was attended by the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, and Arzu Aliyeva.

The exhibition presents Ostashov’s works to the Baku audience for the first time, featuring sculptures such as “Journey to Dreams”, “Dance of the Cat-Girl and the Turtle”, “Fan and a Cherry”, “Girl with a Heart”, “Children of the Sun”, and “Indian Elephant and Butterflies”.

In an interview with journalists, Andrey Ostashov noted that the exhibition in Baku was one of the largest of his career. “About 80 sculptures have been brought here. I am very pleased to have the opportunity to exhibit my works in Azerbaijan. I do hope that visitors like them.”

Explaining the theme of the exhibition, Ostashov emphasized that it is dedicated to human emotions, the beauty of women and men, and the inner world. “A rose is a flower that protects itself, but inside it is a delicate creature,” he said, justifying the exhibition’s title.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov shared his admiration for Ostashov’s work, recalling how he first encountered the sculptor’s creations in a gallery and was deeply impressed. “I express my gratitude to Andrey and our dear curator Irina for staging such a wonderful exhibition. I am sure that everyone will love it.”

Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Milli Majlis and People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu highlighted Andrey Ostashov’s international reputation. “Holding an exhibition in this beautiful building of the Heydar Aliyev Center marks a new milestone for the sculptor. I wish you great success and hope that you can organize exhibitions in Baku more frequently to delight us with your works of art.”

The exhibition’s curator and the sculptor’s wife, Irina Kolomenskaya, expressed her excitement at seeing so many art enthusiasts gathered at the event and extended her gratitude for the opportunity to showcase Ostashov’s works in Baku.

Born in Belarus in 1970, Andrey Ostashov has been influenced by Belarusian, Russian, and European artistic traditions. His works emphasize beauty and aesthetics, drawing inspiration from Far Eastern applied art, samurai imagery, fairy-tale princesses, and shamans.

A member of the Union of Artists of Belarus and a participant in over 100 local and international exhibitions, Ostashov has won numerous art and architecture awards. His works are part of the permanent collection at the National Museum of Art of Belarus and private collections across Europe and Asia. His solo exhibitions have been held in Monaco, Paris, Beijing, St. Petersburg, Tbilisi, Shanghai, and Vienna.

Specializing in bronze and stone sculpture, Ostashov is known for his mastery of form, line, and volume. A distinctive aspect of his work is miniaturization, which showcases his architectural precision. He frequently travels, particularly to Asian countries, to gather inspiration for his art.

The exhibition “The Mystery of the Rose” encapsulates the duality of beauty and depth, strength and sensitivity. Ostashov invites visitors on a journey of self-reflection, discovering the essence of his creations and exploring their own inner worlds.