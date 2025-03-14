Azerbaijan announces competition for film projects

14 March 2025 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Cinema Agency have announced a competition for "Film projects to be produced with state support" for 2025, Azernews reports.

The competition, aimed at supporting the film industry, developing the experience of local filmmakers, creating films that promote national-spiritual and universal values, as well as supporting the private sector in this area, will include feature films, feature-documentaries, documentaries, animation, children's and student films.

Student films in this competition must also be submitted by production centers.

Film projects registered in the Republic of Azerbaijan and presented in the Azerbaijani language by legal entities operating in the field of cinematography can participate in the competition.

Applications will be accepted on April 15, 2025 on the website https://arka.culture.az.