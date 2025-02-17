Get ready for unforgettable night of K-pop music!
Get ready for an unforgettable night of K-pop music as Kisu (Choi Ki-su), known for his hit songs "Boyfriend", "Beautiful", "Will Be Fine" is coming to Azerbaijan for his first-ever performance, Azernews.
KoreanShopBaku is bringing the K-pop sensation to StereoHall on March 28 for what's sure to be an electrifying night.
With KISU at the forefront, music enthusiasts can look forward to a mesmerizing concert that will showcase his remarkable vocal and dance skills.
But that's not all – after the concert, the energy will continue to soar with the appearance of DJ ChaChaGirls, one of Europe's top K-pop DJs. Known for their exceptional beats and infectious performances, DJ ChaChaGirls will have the crowd dancing the night away, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.
Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to enjoy a wonderful music night, featuring one of the most talented K-pop artists and a top DJ.
Tickets are now available for purchase on iTicket.Az, so secure your spot and get ready to experience the magic of K-pop in Azerbaijan for the first time.
Come experience the energy and excitement firsthand!
