Baku to host memorial evening for renowned mugham singer

13 February 2025 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater will host an evening dedicated to the memory of the renowned mugham singer,, holder of the state orders "Shohrat," "Istiglal," and "Sharaf," People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alibaba Mammadov on February 27, Azernews reports.

Alibaba Mammadov was born on February 5, 1930, in the Baku settlement of Mashtagha. He received his musical education from 1953 to 1958 in the class of khanende (mugham singer) Seyid Shushinski at the Azerbaijan State Musical School. Since 1945, he was a soloist at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic (now the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall).

From 1978 to 1988, he was a soloist with "Azkonsert." In 1968, at the initiative of maestro Niyazi, he established a folk instrument ensemble called "Humayun" at the philharmonic.

The People's Artist himself led the ensemble. A prominent representative of mugham art, he played a significant role in the performing arts of Azerbaijan. Alibaba Mammadov was the author of more than 100 songs and tasnifs.

Recordings of the mughams "Rast," "Bayati-Shiraz," "Rakhab," "Dashti," "Humayun," and other works in his performance are preserved in the Golden Fund of national art.

As a teacher, Alibaba Mammadov educated more than one generation of mugham performers and folk song artists.

His work is an excellent example of preserving and developing the traditions of the national khanende school. Alibaba Mammadov passed away on February 25, 2022, and was buried in the Alley of Honor.

Tickets can be purchased at iTicket.Az.