Gara Garayev's music pieces sound in Baku [PHOTOS]

International Mugham Center in Baku has honored the memory of Azerbaijan's outstanding composer Gara Garayev (1918-1982), Azernews reports.

The concert timed to the composer's 107th anniversary brought together teachers and students of the Central School of Arts named after Gara Garayev, who mesmerized the audience with music pieces composed by Gara Garayev.

The name of the concert program "With the thunderous traces of Garayev's art" was inspired by one of the composer's masterpieces - the ballet "The Path of Thunder".

In the middle of the 20th century, the theme of interracial conflicts was very relevant, especially between white and black people. The problem of interethnic discrimination was reflected in many works, including the novel by South African writer Peter Abrahams, "The Path of Thunder", which has gained worldwide resonance. The story of the love of a white girl and a black boy, who tried to become happy despite racial prejudices.

Based on this work, Gara Garayev wrote a masterpiece ballet "The Path of Thunder" to a libretto by Yuri Slonimsky.

The premiere took place on the stage of the Leningrad Opera and Ballet Theater on January 4, 1958, and was a great success. The score was dedicated to the memory of the great Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev. In the 60s, at the festival of contemporary music in the USA, one of the suites of this ballet was performed and was highly appreciated. And in 1967, Gara Garayev was awarded the high USSR Lenin Prize for this work.

The musical dramaturgy of this work is distinguished by the continuity of development, the concreteness of the dance is combined in it with a wide symphonic breath, and the lyrical and heroic-tragedy lines organically coexist. The music is distinguished by deep emotionality, temperament, the use of elements of African folklore, and the persuasiveness of symphonic development.

Gara Garayev's music is the music of high feelings and high humanism, which will never lose its artistic value and will forever remain in the history of masterpieces of the musical history of the world.