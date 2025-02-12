ANAS announces plan of events to mark 100th anniversary of Elm Publishing House [PHOTOS]

12 February 2025 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A plan of events related to the 100th anniversary of the Elm Publishing House has been approved, Azernews reports.

This was announced at a regular meeting of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The plan of events includes holding a scientific conference on the topic "The Role of the Elm Publishing House in the History of Book Cultures of Azerbaijan", organizing an exhibition "Publications of the Century: 100-Year Path of Science", publishing a monograph on the creation, formation and stages of development of the Elm Publishing House, preparing a two-volume "Elm Publishing House: Bibliography of a Century of Heritage", publishing articles under the heading "Elm Publishing House - 100", preparing a video dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Elm Publishing House, etc.

September 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the Elm Publishing House. When creating the Society for the Survey and Study of Azerbaijan, one of the main goals was to publish research results and create scientific research press organs. On the eve of the First Turkological Congress held in Baku, the planning to print a large number of works on Azerbaijani studies necessitated the collection of editorial and publishing works in a single centre - a newly created publishing house. For this purpose, the issue of publishing was discussed at a meeting of the Presidium of the Central Council of the OOIA on September 23, 1925, and its management was entrusted to the Chairman of the Editorial and Publishing Council Iosif Blinov and Professor Bekir Chobanzade.

During its 100-year rich period, the publishing house has made an important contribution to the widespread dissemination of scientific knowledge and the development of book culture in our republic, and today continues to serve these lofty goals successfully.