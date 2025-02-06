People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu totally captivates audience [PHOTOS]

6 February 2025 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Heydar Aliyev Palace has hosted the "The Return" evening dedicated to the 80th anniversary of People's Artist, outstanding singer, composer, and Chairman of the Culture Committee at Azerbaijani Parliament Polad Bulbuloglu, Azernews reports.

State and government officials, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, public representatives, and fans of Polad Bulbuloglu's music took part in the concert program organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

First, the host of the evening read out the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated February 3, 2025, on awarding Polad Bulbuloglu with the Order "For Service to the Fatherland" of the 1st degree.

Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy conveyed congratulations on the anniversary to Polad Bulbuloglu from the head, prime minister and a number of members of the government of the neighboring state.

Then the concert program was presented. People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu captivated the audience with songs and music pieces that have touched the hearts of music lovers for decades.

People's Artists of Azerbaijan Samir Jafarov, Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Yusif Eyvazov, soloists of the Russian Bolshoi Theater Elchin Azizov, Dinara Aliyeva, People's Artist of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan Farrukh Zakirov, Honored Artist Nargiz Karimova also performed at the evening.

Accompanied by famous pianists, People's Artists Farhad Badalbayli and Murad Adigozalzade, the hero of the day sang "Ave Maria" (in a duet with Dinara Aliyeva) and the romance "Sevgili Janan".

The Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble (artistic director-People's Artist Rufat Khalilzade) delighted the spectators with "Uzundərə" and "Sari Gəlin".

The artists were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Murtuza Bulbul.

The main choreographer of the concert program was Honored Artist Eteri Jafarova, the director was Javid Imamverdiyev.

The evening, which began with the song "Şən Azərbaycan" performed by the hero of the day, ended with the composer's song "My Land of Fire".