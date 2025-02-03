Virtuoso guitarist to give concert at Opera Studio in Baku
A concert by virtuoso guitarist and jazz musician Alasgar Abbasov will take place at Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio on May 18, Azernews reports.
This much-anticipated evening will showcase Abbasov's exceptional talent, and he will be joined on stage by several of his friends, promising a vibrant and memorable musical experience for all attendees.
Alasgar Abbasov has established a noteworthy reputation in the music industry. He is a graduate of the string instruments faculty of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, which is now known as the Baku Music Academy.
The musician has previously performed with the groups "Absheron" and "Mugham," associated with the legendary jazzman, pianist, and composer Vagif Mustafazadeh.
Later, he became a member of the pop orchestra of Azerbaijan Television and Radio and the group "Jangi," and he also worked with the ensemble of People's Artist Jamil Amirov.
Alasgar Abbasov is an active participant in numerous jazz festivals, both at the national and international levels.
