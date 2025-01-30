Int'l Mugham Center holds concert dedicated to People's Artist Muzaffar Aghamalizade [PHOTOS]

30 January 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A musical evening dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the prominent musician, People's Artist, professor, and flautist Muzaffar Aghamalizade has been held at International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The concert program featured Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra.

During the concert, Muzaffar Aghamalizade's students, including Nijat Mammadov, Rahila Nazarova, Mirkhalid Mammadzade, Amina Zulfugarova, Kamran Talibli, Nijat Salmanov, Narmina Salmanova performed music pieces by Azerbaijani and world classics.

Musicologist Shafagat Mammadova spoke about the artistic and pedagogical journey of the prominent musician.

Muzaffar Aghamalizade was born on January 23, 1940, in Baku. He graduated from the music school at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (class of Zilberman) and the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (flute class of Iskandarov).

At the age of 18, he became a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra of Opera and Ballet, and by the age of 21, he was part of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, later performing as a soloist in a wind quintet.

During these years, he became a laureate of several competitions in Azerbaijan and the USSR.

From 1965, Muzaffar Aghamalizade worked as a teacher at the Asaf Zeynalli Musical College.

From 1972 to 1975, he worked with the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra named after Gara Garayev.

From 1975 to 1978, he was sent by the Ministry of Culture of the Soviet Union to the Algerian State Conservatory, where he taught and continued to perform as a soloist with the conservatory’s orchestra.

His teaching career resumed in 1979 in Baku. From 1979 to 1984, he worked at the Asaf Zeynalli Musical College, and from 1979 onwards, Muzaffar Aghamalizade served in the Azerbaijan State Conservatory at the Department of Wind and Percussion Instruments.

From 1972 to 1992, the wind quintet he founded gave concerts in many cities of Azerbaijan and the Soviet Union. In addition, at his initiative, many works by Azerbaijani and world composers were recorded at the Committee of Radio and Television of Azerbaijan. From 1984 to 2002, he worked in Turkiye—at the State Conservatory of Thrace University in Edirne and Bilkent University in Ankara—as a soloist and educator.

Upon returning to his homeland, he continued to work as a soloist in the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra and is currently a professor at the Department of Wind and Percussion Instruments at the Baku Music Academy.

