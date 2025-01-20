Azerbaijan Museum of Independence opens exhibition dedicated to January 20 [PHOTOS]

20 January 2025 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Museum of Independence has opened an exhibition dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the events of January 20, Azernews reports.

At the beginning of the event, the State Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed, and a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

The director of the Azerbaijan Museum of Independence Sadi Mirseyibli, said that the purpose of holding such events is to raise young people with a sincere patriotic spirit and to always remember the glorious day of our nation's historical victory.

The scientific and exhibition department's scientific employee, Shahriyar Samandarov, said that the tragedy of January 20 had left a deep imprint in the historical memory of the Azerbaijani people and that today is an unforgettable, heroic and martyrdom record.

Vice-director of the Music Academy's Department of Visual and Applied Arts Kamala Karimova spoke about the exhibition. She underlined that patriotism is reflected in paintings, and the promotion and development of young and talented artists' skills are of great importance.

After that, guests got acquainted with the exhibition of young artists' works on the theme of the January 20 tragedy.

On January 20, 1990, hundreds of civilians were crushed or injured by Soviet troops in Baku, following an order from the USSR leadership that sought to maintain the Communist regime in Azerbaijan and suppress the national liberation movement.

The invasion was launched at midnight and was carried out with brutality. As a result of the military incursion into Baku and other regions of the country, approximately 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing.