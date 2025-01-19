Historical and architectural monument in Nakhchivan's Ordubad to be restored

19 January 2025 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Design work has begun for the restoration of the historical and architectural monument "Sarsheher Mosque" located in the city of Ordubad, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

As reported by the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a contract has been signed with one of the local companies in this regard.

According to the contract, works will be carried out to restore the Sarshahar Mosque, the entrance arches to Sarshahar Square, and to improve the square.

It should be noted that the Sarshahar Mosque dates back to the 18th century. The two-story mosque has a mihrab, wooden columns, lattice windows, and a square. It was restored and renovated in 1986 and turned into a square complex.

The mosque is on the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments of local importance by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated August 2, 2001.