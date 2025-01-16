Baku Museum Center to host concert dedicated to People’s Artist Firangiz Alizadeh

16 January 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Society of Contemporary Music and the Baku Museum Center are pleased to announce a joint project titled "Musical Evenings at the Museum", Azernews reports.

The upcoming portrait concert will be dedicated to the works of People’s Artist and Professor Firangiz Alizadeh. The concert will take place on January 23 at Baku Museum Center (19:00).

The program will feature the following works by the composer: Impulse for violin and piano, Sonata for piano, and Dilogia for string quartet. These pieces will be performed by Zarrin Aliyeva (violin), Elchin Mammadov (piano), Humay Gasimzadeh (piano), and the “Ekinchi” Quartet. Admission is free.

Firangiz Alizadeh was born in 1947 in Baku. She received her first musical education at the Specialized Secondary Music School for Gifted Children under the Azerbaijan State Conservatory and later studied at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, specializing in composition and piano. In 1972, she graduated with honors from Professor Gara Garayev’s composition class, and in 1970, she completed Professor Urfan Khalilov’s piano class with distinction. Since 1970, she has been engaged in teaching at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (now the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli) and worked as Gara Garayev’s assistant from 1972 to 1974.

Firangiz Alizadeh’s activities are multifaceted and extensive. She has gained international recognition as a composer, musicologist, educator, conductor, and public figure in the musical world. As a pianist, she was the first in Azerbaijan to perform works by composers such as Arnold Schoenberg, Alban Berg, Anton Webern, Paul Hindemith, Olivier Messiaen, John Cage, George Crumb, as well as many Azerbaijani composers. She has performed her own works as both a pianist and conductor.

Firangiz Alizadeh is the Chairperson of the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan, a Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), a UNESCO Artist for Peace, and a laureate of the "Glory" and "Honor" orders. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center.

