New project on reading culture presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

The project "Formation of reading culture in teenagers and young people" has been presented at Sabunchu Youth House, Azernews reports.

The initiative was jointly organized by the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Writers' Union Literary Fund and Baku City Youth and Sports Department.

At the event, Director General of the Literary Fund Varis Yolchiyev drew attention to the publication of the book "How to form reading culture" and the modern literature anthology "Chosen for you" for their reading in the first phase of the project.

People's Writer Elmira Akhundova's "Zarifa and Heydar Aliyev" about National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He spoke about the history of the creation of "Everlasting Love".

Deputy head of the Baku City Youth and Sports Department Elnara Aliyeva-Iskandarova said that she considers reading culture to be a priority and talked about the current work being done.

The event continued in the form of questions and answers.

At the end, the participants were presented with the books "How to form a reading culture" and "We have chosen for you".

