"Shusha" musical film presented on popular broadcasting platform

19 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The film "Shusha" made with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Baku Media Center, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry, was posted on the famous musical broadcasting platform "Stigmart".

Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry that the film produced by "Altea Media" company as an international project aims to promote the cultural capital of Azerbaijan Shusha and our classical music heritage in the world.

In the film, archival materials related to Shusha and modern wonderful images of the city are accompanied by People's Artist Murad Huseynov's piano performance of classical works by prominent composers such as Fikret Amirov, Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev, Adil Babirov. At the same time, Karabakh carpets and the works of People's Artist Arif Huseynov, young artists Leyla Aliyeva and Anar Huseynzade are presented.

The film uses materials provided by AzTV, the National Archives Department, and "Azerkhalcha" OJSC.

It is planned to broadcast the film on "Mezzo TV", which is considered one of the most famous music channels in the world.

