National musicians dazzle at World Culture Festival [PHOTOS]

Director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist, tar player Sahib Pashazade, and the center's soloist, Honored Artist, drummer Kamran Karimov have successfully represented Azerbaijan at the first-ever World Culture Festival held in Karachi, Pakistan, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

Over 450 artists from 40 countries are taking part in the festival, which runs until October 30.

During the festival, Honored Artists Sahib Pashazade and Kamran Karimov conducted a master class on Azerbaijani instruments and music at the Arts University located in Karachi.

The musicians also performed the famous "Qawwali" piece by Pakistan's renowned performer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan."

The festival program also includes seminars on Western classical music and theater art, as well as the exhibition "Masters and Modern Artists", which showcases the rarest artworks from the subcontinent.

Sahib Pashazada successfully tours many countries like Turkiye, Morocco, China, Lithuania, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Japan, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Georgia, Kazakhstan, etc.

In 2011, Sahib Pashazade was awarded with the title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan. He is an associate professor of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

Sahib Pashazade was also awarded the "Progress" medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Pashazade became the first Azerbaijani musician, who has been awarded a medal for high performing skills during a concert program dedicated to the International Day of Peace.

In 2023, Sahib Pashazade was appointed director of the International Mugham Center.

