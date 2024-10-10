Cartpet Museum to host int'l exhibition "Climates and Carpets"

10 October 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On November 15, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will launch an international exhibition "Climates and Carpets", dedicated to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Azernews reports.

The event is co-organised by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. The exhibition will showcase works created by renowned artists from Azerbaijan, the USA, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico and Russia, inspired by the Azerbaijani art of carpet weaving, a craft of universal value and its traditional patterns.

Favourable climate conditions and captivating nature of our motherland have played their significant role in the emergence and development of the ancient folk art of carpet weaving. Eco-friendly, colourful and rich-patterned carpets mirror all the beauties of the Azerbaijani nature. The exhibition aims to draw attention to the importance of combating climate change and promoting a healthy lifestyle through artworks created in new techniques by contemporary artists, based on ancient traditions, while calling for solutions to ecological problems and protection of the environment.

The exhibition will feature a mutual work Born in Flames by a famous Russian actress, director, artist, singer and TV presenter Natalya Bochkareva, professors at the Stroganov Moscow State Academy of Arts and Industry Galina & Andrey Krivolapov. Moreover, Dr. Nnenna Okore, a professor at North Park University (Chicago), Mexican artist Pedro Cesar Peralta, Honoured Artists Taryer Bashirov and Faig Ahmed, Honoured Worker of Culture Elmira Abbasly, artists Mammad Rashidov, Milena Nabiyeva, Mahar Maharramov, Tarana Aliyeva and students of Integration Training Boarding School No 11 of Bilgah settlement will take part in this international project. The diverse art pieces made from various recycled materials such as glass, wool, metal, bioplastics, cheesecloth, fibres, sawdust, etc. will be presented.

The opening ceremony will feature cutting of the loom a carpet Green World by Honoured Artist Taryer Bashirov, dedicated to COP29 and woven in the Traditional Technology Department of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. Furthermore, Rufat Rzayev will demonstrate hasir (a mat) weaving craft and members of the Women’s Union of the United Arab Emirates will conduct masterclasses on weaving.

The exhibition will be on until November 30.

To purchase tickets for the exhibition, follow iTicket.az

