Classical music concert held in Ganja [PHOTOS]

The project "From Baku to Ganja" continues with another spectacular concert at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The colorful event was organized as part of the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Artist Kamala Tagizade, soloists of the Ganja Philharmonic Rustam Jafarov, Elmir Pishnamazzade, Vasif Bayramov, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Gunel Hajiyeva performed at the evening of classical music, organized jointly by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The works of national classics Uzeyir Hajibayli and Maestro Niyazi, as well as Charles Gounod were presented to the audience.

From September 18 to 28, the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival is taking place in honor of the National Music Day. The festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Concerts, performances, exhibitions, scientific conferences, and master classes are being held as part of the festival, along with film screenings in Baku, Shusha, Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala, Nakhchivan, and Shamkir, along with various events in cultural centers operating abroad.

