Russian opera singer recognized with prestigious Azerbaijani awards [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with People's Artist of the USSR Tamara Sinyavskaya, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

During the meeting, Adil Karimli highlighted the singer's impressive artistic journey and recognized her exceptional talent in opera performances.

The Culture Minister underlined that Tamara Sinyavskaya, the spouse of the legendary singer and composer, People's Artist of the USSR Muslim Magomayev, has significantly contributed to promoting Azerbaijani culture.

Her activities in this area have always been highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani state. In 2023, by the relevant orders of President Ilham Aliyev, Tamara Sinyavskaya was awarded the jubilee medal "100th Anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" and the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

During the meeting, these prestigious state awards were solemnly presented to the singer. Tamara Sinyavskaya conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his unwavering support and recognition of her contributions.

The event concluded with a photo session to commemorate the occasion.

The Russian opera singer has performed many solo concerts in the largest concert halls around the world, including the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Russia, and the Royal Concertgebouw in the Netherlands.

The singer's concert repertoire includes opera arias, romances, and the most complex works by Sergei Prokofyev, and Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Tamara Sinyavskaya also performed in a duet with Muslim Magomayev. Their heart-touching love story inspired filmmakers to produce a TV series about one of the most popular celebrity couples of the past.

Sinyavskaya is a laureate of the Lenin Komsomol Prize (1980), People's Artist of the USSR (1982), and People's Artist of Azerbaijan (2002).

On July 5, 2018, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev decreed awarding People's Artist of the USSR and prominent opera singer Tamara Sinyavskaya the Sharaf Order for her long-term and fruitful activities aimed at strengthening the Russian-Azerbaijani cultural ties.

